BRIEF-Vivus and Selten Pharma announce agreement for development and commercialization rights to treatments for PAH

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc

* Vivus and Selten Pharma announce agreement for the development and commercialization rights to treatments for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

* Vivus assumes all development and commercialization responsibilities

* Vivus is responsible for all future financial obligations to Stanford under Stanford license

* Selten will receive an upfront payment, development and sales milestone payments, tiered royalties on future sales of compounds