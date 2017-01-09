FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Carl Dinger sent letter dated January 5 to david barrie chairman of board of MFRI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mfri Inc

* Carl Dinger - sent letter dated January 5 to David Barrie chairman of board of MFRI Inc - sec filing

* Carl Dinger - in letter, urges MFRI to reauthorize and expand existing $2 million stock repurchase program to $8 million stock repurchase program over 3 year

* Carl Dinger - in letter, in addition, will nominate slate of directors for election to MFRI'S board of directors at 2017 annual meeting

* Carl Dinger - reports 5.82 percent stake in MFRI Inc as of january 6 versus 5.63 percent stake as of october 17 Source text : bit.ly/2iUGi82 Further company coverage:

