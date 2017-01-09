FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Clinigen enter U.S. commercialization agreement for Totect
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Clinigen enter U.S. commercialization agreement for Totect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Cumberland pharmaceuticals and Clinigen enter exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement for Totect

* Preparations are now underway for U.S. launch of Totect later this year

* Under terms Cumberland granted an exclusive U.S. license,will manage marketing, promotion, distribution of Totect in U.S.

* Clinigen SP to continue to commercialize Dexrazoxane products, Savene, Cardioxane, in Europe, other territories outside U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.