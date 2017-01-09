BRIEF-Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Clinigen enter U.S. commercialization agreement for Totect

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Cumberland pharmaceuticals and Clinigen enter exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement for Totect

* Preparations are now underway for U.S. launch of Totect later this year

* Under terms Cumberland granted an exclusive U.S. license,will manage marketing, promotion, distribution of Totect in U.S.

* Clinigen SP to continue to commercialize Dexrazoxane products, Savene, Cardioxane, in Europe, other territories outside U.S.