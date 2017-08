Jan 9 (Reuters) - BRP Inc :

* Expands U.S. retail financing options by signing long-term agreements with Citi Retail Services and Roadrunner Financial

* As per agreements, Citi to provide consumers with revolving credit programs through BRP's dealers to finance purchase of BRP's recreational vehicles

* New retail financing options will be offered to BRP dealers starting Monday