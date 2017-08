Jan 9 (Reuters) - Integragen SA :

* Fy revenue 6.0 million euros ($6.34 million) versus 5.6 million euros year ago

* Growth in orders in 2016 was higher than revenues, making it possible to anticipate sustained activity in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9460 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)