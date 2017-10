Jan 9 (Reuters) - Qrf Comm VA :

* Announces sale two non-strategic retail properties

* Net selling price (after deduction of registration fees and other transfer costs) is 3.86 million euros ($4.08 million)

* Assets generate an annual rental income of 235,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9461 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)