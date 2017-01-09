FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Obsido formalizes sale of Caravan Saray
January 9, 2017 / 5:38 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Obsido formalizes sale of Caravan Saray

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Obsido Socimi SA :

* Says it has formalized the sale of Caravan Saray SL for a total price of 21.2 million euros ($22.4 million)

* Says total price comprises 14.5 million euros in debts included in Caravan Satay's bankruptcy process, 1.0 million euros in debts occurred after the creditor's agreement, 550,000 euros in cash and a payment of 5.1 million euros in case of the future sale of the hotels

Source text: bit.ly/2i6zabv

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9467 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

