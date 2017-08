Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Appeals Court Upholds Dismissal Of Shareholder Lawsuit Against InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* And former Chief Executive Officer Frank Reynolds -- court ruling

* 1St U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says plaintiff failed to show that defendants committed securities fraud

* InVivo was accused of inflating stock price in 2013 through false or misleading news releases about clinical trials Further company coverage: