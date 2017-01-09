FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Brainchip Holdings responds to street talk article published in Australian Financial Review
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 9, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Brainchip Holdings responds to street talk article published in Australian Financial Review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brainchip Holdings Ltd

* Responds to "street talk" article published in Australian Financial Review (AFR), dated 9 January 2017

* "company can confirm that our advisors are not evaluating such a transaction"

* "At this juncture, no certainty exists regarding execution of such a scheme or exchange"

* Confirms that it is evaluating possible scheme of arrangement whereby co would provide for exchange of shares that would be publicly traded on another market

* Comments by unnamed source in afr on jan 9, about "takeprivate" transaction in Australia with new listing in U.S. Are speculative and inaccurate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.