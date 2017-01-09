FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Williams and Williams Partners announce financial repositioning
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Williams and Williams Partners announce financial repositioning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Williams Partners Lp -

* Williams and Williams Partners announce financial repositioning for long-term, sustainable growth

* Williams and Williams Partners to reset payouts

* Williams Partners' quarterly distribution for quarter ending March 31, 2017 expected to be reduced to $0.60 per unit

* Says to permanently waive incentive distribution rights

* Williams' quarterly dividend to be paid in March 2017 expected to be increased to $0.30 per share

* Expects to purchase additional newly issued units of Williams Partners in a private placement

* Williams expects to fund unit purchase with equity

* Expects to discontinue participation in Williams Partners' drip program, upon successful completion of deals, asset monetizations

* Expects to purchase newly issued common units of Williams Partners at a price of $36.08586 per unit

* Dividend coverage ratio at Williams will be approximately 1.3x in 2017, with continued coverage in excess of 1.1x thereafter

* Williams has identified other select assets that do not support company's clear strategy

* For Williams Partners, sees FY 2017 net income $1.7 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.