Jan 10 (Reuters) - Arch Capital Group Ltd

* Arch Capital Group Ltd says launched Premia Reinsurance ltd., a newly-formed multi-line bermuda reinsurance company

* Arch capital -initial capitalization of Premia re's parent, Premia Holdings Ltd, consists of $400.0 million in common equity and $110.0 million in unsecured senior debt