7 months ago
BRIEF-Fosun International announces subscription order in relation to investment in Banco Comercial Português
January 9, 2017 / 10:14 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fosun International announces subscription order in relation to investment in Banco Comercial Português

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd

* chiado has issued a subscription order

* Chiado will increase its holding in BCP's share capital up to a maximum of 30% upon completion of rights issue

* subscription price per share of bcp is eur0.094

* as subscription order, letter, mou and subscription agreement were entered into within a 12 month period and were all entered into with bcp

* maximum consideration for rights issue subscription is expected to be approximately eur531 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

