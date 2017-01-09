FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-HMV Digital China updates on acquisition of Panorama Corp, Parkway Licensing
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
January 9, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-HMV Digital China updates on acquisition of Panorama Corp, Parkway Licensing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - HMV Digital China Group Ltd

* discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of Panorama Corporation And Parkway Licensing And Involving The Issue Of Consideration Shares Under Specific Mandate

* deal for consideration of hk$31.5 million

* Purchaser and company entered into panorama agreement with panorama vendor

* panorama vendor to sell and purchaser to purchase panorama sale shares, representing 70% of issued share capital of panorama corporation

* purchaser and co entered into parkway agreement with parkway vendors for parkway sale shares for consideration of hk$7mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.