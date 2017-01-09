FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Intime Retail Group announces proposal for privatisation
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 9, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Intime Retail Group announces proposal for privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Intime Retail Group Co Ltd

* on 28 December 2016, joint offerors requested board to put forward proposal to scheme shareholders

* proposal regarding proposed privatisation of company

* application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange on 10 january 2017

* scheme shares will be cancelled in exchange for payment by joint offerors to each shareholder of cancellation price of hk$10.00 for each share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

