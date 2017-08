Jan 10 (Reuters) - Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc :

* Clarifies on news article entitled "Global Ferronickel plans share sale worth P800M" posted in The Standard on Jan 9

* Clarifies co was authorized to file a registration statement involving the sale of up to 250 million shares with SEC and PSE

* Price is still to be determined upon SEC approval of the registration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: