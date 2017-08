Jan 10 (Reuters) - Spineway SAS :

* Announces signature of a new distribution agreement in the US

* Signature of a distribution agreement with a new partner based in Dallas, Texas

* Contract concerns sale of all Spineway lines authorized for distribution in United States

* Will pursue its active development in united states and will continue to solidify new partnerships throughout financial year