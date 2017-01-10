FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Playtech names new CFO, sees 2016 results in line with market view
January 10, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Playtech names new CFO, sees 2016 results in line with market view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc

* Change of chief financial officer board and ron hoffman have agreed that ron will move from his position as chief financial officer to become full-time chief executive officer of playtech's financials division

* Andrew smith, currently head of investor relations, succeeds ron hoffman as playtech's chief financial officer

* Results for full year to 31 december 2016 are expected to be in line with market expectations and board remains confident of further growth in 2017 and beyond.

* Also pleased to announce that it has agreed an extension to its arrangements with william hill group until end of 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

