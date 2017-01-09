FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vivus entered into settlement agreement with Hetero on Jan. 3
January 9, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Vivus entered into settlement agreement with Hetero on Jan. 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vivus Inc :

* On Jan 3, co entered into a settlement agreement with hetero - sec filing

* Vivus- Settlement resolves co's lawsuit in response to Hetero's filing of ANDA, seeking to market generic versions of Stendra before expiration of asserted patents

* Vivus - under settlement agreement, hetero was granted license to manufacture, commercialize generic version of stendra described in its ANDA filing in U.S.

* Vivus - settlement agreement provides for full settlement of all claims asserted in suit, subject to court's acceptance of stipulation of dismissal Source text (bit.ly/2i7clUY) Further company coverage:

