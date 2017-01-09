FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neophotonics entered into amendment to credit agreement dated as of March 21, 2013, with Comerica Bank on Jan. 3, 2017
January 9, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Neophotonics entered into amendment to credit agreement dated as of March 21, 2013, with Comerica Bank on Jan. 3, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Neophotonics Corp :

* Neophotonics - on January 3, 2017 co entered into amendment to credit agreement dated as of march 21, 2013, with Comerica Bank - sec filing

* Neophotonics - amendment provided for an extension of the maturity date of the revolving credit line under the credit agreement to April 30, 2017

* Neophotonics - amendment also provided for removal of financial covenant that requires co to maintain a maximum funded debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio Source text (bit.ly/2jmn3TI) Further company coverage:

