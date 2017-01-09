FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust enters deal with EXXI USA, ENERGY EXXI
January 9, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust enters deal with EXXI USA, ENERGY EXXI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc

* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust - unit executed 2 agreements, both effective as of dec 30 2016 , relating to chapter 11 bankruptcy of EXXI USA, ENERGY EXXI

* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust - a new entity established by restructuring plan has become guarantor of certain obligations owed to grand isle

* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust-EXXI USA, EXXI GC,Grand Isle entered assignment, assumption agreement whereby EXXI GC has assumed rights, obligations of EXXI USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

