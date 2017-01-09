FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Parexel International approved plan to restructure its operations on Jan. 6, 2017,
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Parexel International approved plan to restructure its operations on Jan. 6, 2017,

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Parexel International Corp :

* Parexel international corp - on January 6, 2017, approved plan to restructure its operations - sec filing

* Parexel international corp - restructuring initiative is company-wide

* Parexel international - actions are expected to result in pre-tax charges in range of $25 - $35 million, all of which are anticipated to be cash expenditures

* Parexel international-charges will include about $24 million to $32 million in employee separation costs and approximately $1 million to $3 million in other costs

* Parexel international - expects to record a pre-tax charge in q3 of fiscal year ending june 30, 2017 in range of $20 million to $27 million

* Co anticipates completing restructuring activities by end of fiscal year 2018

* Parexel international corp - expects charges to result in annual pre-tax savings of approximately $7 million to $10 million over course of fiscal year 2017

* Parexel international - expects to record remainder of charges to be incurred by end of fiscal year ending june 30, 2018

* Parexel international corp - expects charges to result in approximately $30 million to $40 million on an annualized basis when plans fully completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.