FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Yahoo Inc board names Eric Brandt as chairman of boards
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 10:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Yahoo Inc board names Eric Brandt as chairman of boards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Yahoo! Inc -

* Board determined, effective January 9, Eric Brandt will become chairman of board and Maynard Webb will become chairman emeritus of board

* Board made certain determinations with respect to size, composition following closing of sale of co's operating business to verizon

* Board determined that, following deal closing, it intends to cause company's name to be changed to Altaba Inc

* David Filo, Eddy Hartenstein, Richard Hill, Marissa Mayer, Jane Shaw, Maynard Webb has said that he or she intends to resign from board upon closing of deal

* Board has determined that, immediately following closing of deal, size of board will be reduced to five directors Source text: (bit.ly/2ic3LCE) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.