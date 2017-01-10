FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2017 / 12:43 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Allscripts Healthcare Solutions FY 2017 EPS view $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

* Co affirmed its financial guidance for q4 of 2016

* Allscripts healthcare solutions inc says anticipates consolidated bookings for q4 of 2016 to exceed $400 million

* Allscripts healthcare solutions inc - provided initial financial guidance for 2017 consisting of non-gaap revenue of between $1.71 to $1.74 billion

* Sees non-gaap eps growth of 10 to 15 percent for fy 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $422.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $1.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

