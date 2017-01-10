BRIEF-Comtec Solar Systems' unit enters JV deal with Luoyang Tourism Development Group

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Comtec Solar Systems Group

* Unit entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Luoyang Tourism Development Group Co., Ltd

* Pursuant to agreement, parties shall together establish a joint venture project company

* Proposed that JV shall be owned as to 50% by Comtec Clean Energy and 50% by Luoyang Tourism Group

* Luoyang Tourism Group shall leverage on own platform advantages to assist JV to apply with financial institutions for debt financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: