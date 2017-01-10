FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Evolva Holding sees FY 2016 revenues at CHF 9-10 million
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 10, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Evolva Holding sees FY 2016 revenues at CHF 9-10 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA :

* Evolva provides update on Stevia collaboration and 2016 preliminary top-line numbers

* Believes it has a good financial position going into 2017 and expects an uptick in both product and partnership revenues

* Evolva currently expects Eversweet to launch in 2018

* Based on preliminary, unaudited numbers, 2016 revenues are now expected to come in at between 9-10 million Swiss francs, around a third lower than expected in august

* Preliminary 2016 end cash position is estimated to be on target at around 47 million Swiss francs ($46.43 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0122 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.