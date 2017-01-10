BRIEF-Evolva Holding sees FY 2016 revenues at CHF 9-10 million

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA :

* Evolva provides update on Stevia collaboration and 2016 preliminary top-line numbers

* Believes it has a good financial position going into 2017 and expects an uptick in both product and partnership revenues

* Evolva currently expects Eversweet to launch in 2018

* Based on preliminary, unaudited numbers, 2016 revenues are now expected to come in at between 9-10 million Swiss francs, around a third lower than expected in august

* Preliminary 2016 end cash position is estimated to be on target at around 47 million Swiss francs ($46.43 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0122 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)