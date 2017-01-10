FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions launches capital increase 348 million euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2017 / 8:16 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions launches capital increase 348 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Fonciere Des Regions Sa :

* Launches capital increase without shareholders' preferential subscription rights and with priority subscription period granted to existing shareholders for 348 million euros ($368.60 million)

* Subscription price of new shares will be 78.79 euros per new share, representing a discount of 4.7 pct over closing trading price of the shares of the company on Jan. 9 Source text: bit.ly/2ibkpzr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9441 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.