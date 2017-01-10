FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Silverlake Axis updates on sale of shares in Global Infotech Co Ltd
January 10, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Silverlake Axis updates on sale of shares in Global Infotech Co Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Silverlake Axis Ltd :

* Pdf 1: Silverlake Axis Ltd (Sale Of Shares In Global Infotech Co. Ltd.)

* Intends to utilise proceeds from disposal for general working capital purposes, special dividends, reduction of borrowings

* Sale shares were sold, pursuant to aforesaid block trade, for an aggregate cash consideration of RMB54.24 million

* Company has further sold 3 mln GIT shares on 9 January 2017 by block trade on chinext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

