7 months ago
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces results of second Phase 3 study for psoriasis treatment
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces results of second Phase 3 study for psoriasis treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces results of second phase 3 study for psoriasis treatment IDP-118

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals - IDP-118 showed statistical significance to vehicle with a treatment success rate at 8 weeks of 35.76% to 6.98%

* Valeant-Announced positive results from 2nd confirmatory pivotal phase 3, multicenter double-blind, clinical study to assess safety, efficacy of IDP-118 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

