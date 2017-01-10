BRIEF-Mistras Group files for non-timely 10-Q

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc :

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Mistras Group-in course of finalizing financial statements for november quarter, co determined additional accrual of about $700,000 of pre-tax expenses

* Mistras Group - as result of $700,000 pre-tax expenses accrual, adjustments had to be made to november quarter financial statements

* Mistras Group-$700,000 pre-tax expenses will result in co's reporting net income attributable of about $460,000, or $0.02per share less than $7.73 million or $0.26per share reported earlier