7 months ago
BRIEF-Continental Gold secures senior debt facility for Buritica Project from RK Mine Finance
January 10, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Continental Gold secures senior debt facility for Buritica Project from RK Mine Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Continental Gold Inc

* Continental Gold secures senior debt facility for the Buritica Project from RK Mine Finance

* Continental Gold Inc - Definitive credit agreement signed with RK Mine finance for a secured debt facility of us$250 million

* Continental Gold Inc - Secured debt facility provides for immediate access to $100 million to advance Buriticá Project development

* Continental Gold Inc - Red Kite to invest up to $25 million in equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

