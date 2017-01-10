FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Denison executes agreement to increase ownership of Wheeler River Project up to 66 pct
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Denison executes agreement to increase ownership of Wheeler River Project up to 66 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Denison Mines Corp

* Denison executes agreement to increase ownership of Wheeler River Project up to 66%

* Denison Mines - JV parties agreed to allow one-time election by Cameco to fund 50% of its ordinary share of joint venture expenses in 2017 and 2018

* Denison Mines - Shortfall in Cameco's contribution will be funded by Denison, in exchange for a transfer of a portion of Cameco's interest in WRJV

* Denison's share of joint venture expenses will be 75% in 2017 and 2018

* Denison Mines Corp - In connection with agreement, JV parties have also approved a CAD$12.5 million work program and budget for WRJV in 2017

* Denison Mines Corp - Denison expects that its ownership interest in Wheeler River Project will increase to approximately 66% by December 31, 2018

* Cameco and JCU's share of joint venture expenses will be 15% and 10%, respectively in 2017 and 2018

* Denison Mines Corp - Denison, operator of WRJV, agreed to propose work program and budget for 2018 that will not exceed approximately CAD$15.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.