Jan 10 (Reuters) - Alaska Air Group Inc -

* Alaska Air Group reports December 2016 and full-year operational results

* Dec load factor increased 0.5 points to 83.1 percent

* On a combined basis, Air Group reported a 5.6 percent increase in Dec traffic on a 5.0 percent increase in capacity

* Dec RPMS 4.13 billion, up 5.6 percent

* Dec available seat miles 4.96 billion, up 5.0%