7 months ago
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk's Fiasp approved in Europe
January 10, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk's Fiasp approved in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said:

* The European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Fiasp (fast-acting insulin aspart) for treatment of diabetes in adults

* Expects to launch Fiasp in first European countries in first half of 2017

* Fiasp has already received marketing authorisation in Canada, and has been filed for regulatory review in the U.S., Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Brazil, South Africa and Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

