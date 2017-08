Jan 10 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc

* Perrigo updates segment reporting structure

* Changed its reporting segments to better align with company's organizational structure.

* Changes to reporting segments have no impact on company's historical consolidated financial position, results of operations

* Beginning with Q4, new segments are Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare Intl, Prescription Pharma, Specialty Sciences & other Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: