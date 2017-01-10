FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coty to enter into partnership with Younique
January 10, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Coty to enter into partnership with Younique

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Coty Inc

* Coty to enter into partnership with younique, a leading online peer-to-peer social selling platform in beauty

* Entered into a partnership with founders of Younique

* Intends to acquire 60 pct of younique while founders will own remaining 40 pct.

* Younique expects to generate approximately $400 million in net revenues in 2016

* Coty will acquire a 60 pct stake of Younique for approximately $600 million in cash

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Coty's top-line growth, EBITDA margin and FY17 earnings

* Younique will operate as a separate business within Coty's consumer beauty division

* Deal will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and available debt facilities with marginal impact on Coty's leverage ratio

* Younique will continue to be led by its current CEO, Derek Maxfield, chief visionary officer, Melanie Huscroft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

