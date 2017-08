Jan 10 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc

* Estimates that its cash and cash equivalents as of December 31 were approximately $500 million

* Estimates total principal amount of its indebtedness was approximately $1,945 million as of December 31

* Sees for 2016 fiscal year, net sales from its primary care medicines were approximately $600 million in aggregate