Jan 10 (Reuters) - Source: Nikkei

* Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund posted an investment gain for the quarter in October-December - Nikkei

* Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund managed to generate a return of 1.4 trillion yen on foreign bonds for quarter in October-December - Nikkei

* Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund lost 570 billion yen on domestic bonds for quarter in October-December - Nikkei Source text: [s.nikkei.com/2jzBwjl]