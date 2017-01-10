FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tecnotree agrees on settlement, says 2016 operating result negative
January 10, 2017 / 4:52 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tecnotree agrees on settlement, says 2016 operating result negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tecnotree Oyj

* Tecnotree Agrees On 6.0 Meur Settlement; Creates Impairment Charge Of Approx. 8.3 Meur; 2016 Operating Result Negative

* Says reaches a settlement of 6.0 million euros with a Latin American customer on a long-standing overdue receivable

* Tecnotree will create an impairment charge of approximately 8.3 million euros for the remaining amount and, as a result, the company's operating result in 2016 will be negative

* Plans to publish its full year 2016 financial results on February 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

