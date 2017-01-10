FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2017 / 1:06 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc sees Q4 comparable restaurant sales decrease of 4.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc sees Q4 comparable restaurant sales decrease of 4.8%

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - for Q4 2016 anticipate sales revenue of $1.035 billion

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share about $0.50 to $0.58

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc sees Q4 restaurant level operating margin to be approximately 13% to 14%

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - as of January 10, 2017, current remaining repurchase authorization is $200.0 million.

* Repurchase is in addition to previously announced repurchase authorizations totaling $2.1 billion

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - board of directors has authorized repurchases of chipotle common stock with a total aggregate purchase price of $100 million

* Chipotle Mexican Grill -"incurred higher food costs compared to our originally-forecasted amounts as a result of increased market costs for avocados" Source text bit.ly/2iXQnRo Further company coverage:

