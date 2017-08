BRIEF-Moscow Exchange December total trading volumes up 18.5% to RUB 89.5 trillion

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange :

* Says December total trading volumes up 18.5 pct to 89.5 trillion roubles ($1.49 trillion)

* December total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market grew by 90.0 pct to 3,716.0 billion roubles (December 2015: 1,955.9 billion roubles)

* December Derivatives Market volumes amounted to 8.4 trillion roubles (December 2015: 9.9 trillion roubles)

* December FX Market turnover was 31.0 trillion roubles (December 2015: 30.9 trillion roubles)

* Money Market turnover surged 51.1 pct year-on-year to 41.7 trillion roubles (December 2015: 27.6 trillion roubles) Source text: bit.ly/2i9jVyr

