BRIEF-Kruk expenditure on debt in 2016 up 163 pct YoY

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kruk SA :

* Spends 1.28 billion zlotys ($309.93 million) on debt portfolios in 2016 with the nominal value of 16.44 bln zlotys

* The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios in Q1-Q4 2016 grew to 992.3 mln zlotys, that is by 20 pct year on year

* Spends 347.25 million zlotys on debt portfolios in Q4

* The recoveries from the management of purchased portfolios grew in Q4 2016 to 290.5 mln zlotys, that is by 32 pct year on year

