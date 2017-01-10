FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tibet Water Resources says Water Resources entered into agreements
January 10, 2017 / 2:26 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tibet Water Resources says Water Resources entered into agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tibet Water Resources Ltd

* Water resources had entered into agreements with three independent investors respectively

* Tibet water resources ltd - company has been informed that selling price is HK$3.5 per share

* Tibet water resources ltd - water resources had sold approximately 1.83%, 3.50% and 4.67% of total issued share capital of company

* Three investors had agreed to buy 46.9 million shares, 90 million shares and 120 million shares of company respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

