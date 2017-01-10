BRIEF-New York & Company comments on holiday performance, Q4 outlook

Jan 10 (Reuters) - New York & Company Inc

* New York & Company, Inc. comments on holiday performance and fourth quarter outlook

* Q4 same store sales fell 1.7 percent

* New York & Company Inc - Company additionally noted that it now expects cash on hand at year end to be greater than $80 million versus $60 million last year

* New York & Company Inc says still expects Q4 inventory to be approximately flat, as compared to last fiscal year end

* Now expects Q4 fiscal year 2016 operating results to reflect a loss of $2.5 million to a loss of $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: