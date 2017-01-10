BRIEF-Lasalle Hotel Properties refinances $750 mln revolver and $300 mln term loan

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Lasalle Hotel Properties -

* Lasalle Hotel Properties refinances $750 million revolver and $300 million term loan

* Says it has refinanced $1.05 billion of debt, reducing interest cost on its $750.0 million revolver and $300.0 million five-year term loan

* Says revolver and term loan allow company to request additional lender commitments, allowing for total commitments up to $1.25 billion

* Says interest rate for new revolver is based on a pricing grid with a range of 150 to 225 basis points over libor

* Says Lasalle Hotel Lessee Inc, company's taxable REIT subsidiary refinanced its $25.0 million revolver