FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Parsley Energy announces Midland Basin, Delaware basin acquisitions of $607 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Parsley Energy announces Midland Basin, Delaware basin acquisitions of $607 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc :

* Parsley energy announces midland basin and Delaware basin acquisitions and introduces 2017 capital program and operating guidance; expects approximately 60% annual production growth in 2017

* Parsley energy inc says expects approximately 60% annual production growth in 2017

* Parsley energy - intends to finance acquisitions through an equity offering announced concurrently with acquisitions

* Parsley energy -agreements to acquire certain undeveloped acreage and producing oil and gas properties in midland and southern delaware basins for $607 million in cash

* Parsley energy inc - oil volumes to account for 68-73% of total net production in 2017

* Sees average net production of approximately 57.0-63.0 mboe per day for 2017

* Parsley energy inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $750-$900 million

* Parsley energy inc says has also acquired certain mineral interests in southern delaware basin for an aggregate purchase price of $43 million

* Parsley - introduced 2017 capital plans, operating guidance that contemplate 75% increase in net lateral footage, production growth of almost 60% versus 2016

* Parsley energy inc - expect production from southern delaware to increase fourfold by end of year

* Parsley energy inc- plans to complete 120-140 gross operated horizontal wells in 2017

* Sees 4q17 net production of approximately 70.0-80.0 mboe per day in 2017

* Expects "growth in oil volumes to outpace overall production growth in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.