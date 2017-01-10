FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems announces remarketing of fame solid waste disposal revenue bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Casella Waste Systems Inc -

* Casella Waste Systems Inc announces remarketing of fame solid waste disposal revenue bonds

* Casella Waste Systems Inc says 2005r-1 bonds and 2005r-2 bonds are being remarketed as one series of bonds to be known as 2005r-3 bonds

* Casella Waste Systems Inc says 2005r-3 bonds are expected to bear a fixed rate of interest for an agreed interest rate period

* Casella Waste Systems Inc says remarketing is expected to become effective on February 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

