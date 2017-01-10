BRIEF-Casella Waste Systems announces remarketing of fame solid waste disposal revenue bonds

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Casella Waste Systems Inc -

* Casella Waste Systems Inc announces remarketing of fame solid waste disposal revenue bonds

* Casella Waste Systems Inc says 2005r-1 bonds and 2005r-2 bonds are being remarketed as one series of bonds to be known as 2005r-3 bonds

* Casella Waste Systems Inc says 2005r-3 bonds are expected to bear a fixed rate of interest for an agreed interest rate period

* Casella Waste Systems Inc says remarketing is expected to become effective on February 1, 2017