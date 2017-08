Jan 10 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc -

* December load factor 80.3 percent, down 3 points

* Traffic (revenue passenger miles) in December 2016 increased 12.5 percent versus december 2015

* Attributes decline in load factor year over year as related to fewer peak leisure travel days in December 2016 versus. December 2015

* Preliminary available seat miles of 2.32 billion for december 2016, up 16.6 percent