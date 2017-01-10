FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ford declares regular and supplemental dividends
January 10, 2017 / 10:18 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ford declares regular and supplemental dividends

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co -

* Ford to close 2016 strong; declares regular and supplemental dividends; highlights progress in auto and mobility expansion

* Company on track to deliver about $10.2 billion in total company adjusted pre-tax profit in 2016

* Declares Q1 regular dividend of $0.15 per share and a $200 million supplemental cash dividend

* Reconfirms total company adjusted pre-tax profit to be solid in 2017

* Continues to forecast improved profitability in 2018, led by gains in core business

* Ford Motor Co says subject to approval of board of directors, company will make distributions totaling about $2.8 billion in 2017

* Anticipates cost efficiencies of greater than $3 billion in 2017 alone and improved profitability in 2018 - led by gains in core business

* Ford Motor sees total company 2017 adjusted pre-tax profit somewhat lower versus 2016 due to increased investments in electrification, autonomy, mobility

* Q1 regular dividend maintains same level as dividends paid in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

