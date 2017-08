Jan 10 (Reuters) - Gladstone Land Corp

* Gladstone Land increases its monthly cash distributions for January, February and March, 2017

* Gladstone Land Corp says cash distributions of $0.043 per share of common stock for each of January, February and March, 2017

* Gladstone Land Corp says new cash distributions represents a 1.2 percent increase over prior quarter