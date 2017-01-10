FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Kraton enters second amendment to credit and guarantee agreement
January 10, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kraton enters second amendment to credit and guarantee agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Kraton Corp

* Kraton - Entered second amendment to credit and guarantee agreement amending credit and guarantee agreement, dated as of January 6, 2016

* Kraton -Amendment decreased the interest rate on approximately $1.278 billion of existing term loans under the term loan facility to libor plus 4.00%

* Kraton - Amendemnt reset period during which prepayment premium may be required for "repricing event" until 6 months after effective date of amendment Source: (bit.ly/2iCvpXp) Further company coverage:

